Powerful special interests are pouring millions into the 2021 Pa. Supreme Court race

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Labor unions, lawyers, and a political committee with ties to a billionaire advocate for school choice are underwriting the increasingly contentious race for a spot on Pennsylvania’s top court.

Democrat Maria McLaughlin this year raised nearly $2.7 million, including $1.8 million from a Philadelphia group of criminal and civil trial lawyers and from unions that represent teachers, truck drivers, and police, campaign finance reports filed last week show.

Republican Kevin Brobson received the majority of his $2.8 million from a single political action committee: the conservative Commonwealth Leaders Fund. The group receives much of its financial support from PACs associated with Jeffrey Yass, the suburban Philadelphia billionaire owner of a financial and technology firm who has spent millions over the years to advance tuition vouchers for children in poor-performing districts.

The flow of dollars in an off-year race underscores the importance of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which has been the final arbiter in recent years of high-stakes and highly partisan conflicts surrounding elections and redistricting.

The Nov. 2 election to replace outgoing Justice Thomas Saylor, a Republican, will not change the balance of power on the bench, where Democrats currently hold five of seven seats. But the new justice will have a hand in what cases the court accepts and will weigh in on significant matters in the coming months, including one that could change how the state funds its poorest school districts.

The large-scale donations to both campaigns also showcase the state’s lax campaign finance rules, which place no limits on contributions, allowing deep-pocketed individuals and PACs to sway election outcomes. Pennsylvania is one of the few states that elects appellate court judges, including Supreme Court justices, through partisan races.

“We don’t appreciate as a country how important state supreme courts are,” said Bruce Ledewitz, a Duquesne University law professor and an expert on Pennsylvania’s high court. “They are vastly more important to our everyday decision making than the U.S. Supreme Court.”