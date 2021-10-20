What you need to know ahead of the 2021 Pa. general election

Pennsylvania’s general election is fast approaching, as are election-related deadlines. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Election Day on Nov. 2.

What are the deadlines I need to know?

Below are deadlines specific to voting in the Nov. 2 election.

Deadline to register to vote: Monday, Oct. 18.

Deadline to apply for a mail ballot: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26

Deadline to return mail ballot: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2

Can I still register to vote?

The deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote for the Nov. 2 election was Monday, Oct. 18. Pennsylvanians can find out whether they are registered to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania, and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

People who are incarcerated for felonies can’t vote under state law. People who are serving time for lesser charges or are out on probation, parole, or house arrest are eligible.