A voter guide to Pennsylvania’s 2021 judicial elections

How have political leanings played into candidates’ past rulings?

Even when there’s some political harmony in the commonwealth, running for any judicial seat often means walking a thin line between courting donors and voters, and staying above the political fray. In a forum hosted by Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts during the primary, both Brobson and McLaughlin said the system can be fraught.

McLaughlin insisted that she wants to be a judge, not a politician, but “in Pennsylvania, that’s how you get there.” Brobson said he tends to “bristle” when coverage of rulings notes the judge’s party, because “we need to make sure Pennsylvanians have faith that politics is not playing a part in the judiciary.”

Despite those promises to be fair and nonpartisan, both judges have been caught up in politicized cases and made decisions that — even if they were not politically motivated — conformed with their parties’ positions.

Brobson, who has called himself a “strict constructionist” who believes in “the separation of powers … judicial restraint … [and] reading laws as they’re written,” decided several high-profile cases involving the counting of ballots in the 2020 election.

In one case, he took a measured approach to a GOP attempt to invalidate ballots that had been fixed by voters, ordering them not to be immediately thrown out, but to be segregated from other ballots. In a subsequent case, he ruled in favor of Republicans who wanted to toss out more than 2,000 mail ballots that had been submitted without dates.

As a Superior Court justice, McLaughlin, who has said she has no plans to ever “legislate from the bench,” is caught up in explicitly political cases less frequently than her colleagues on the Commonwealth Court. But along with two other judges, she did preside over a recent, high-profile case that echoes a national conversation about sexual assault.

The rest of the panel ruled that a conviction should be thrown out because the accuser, a University of Pittsburgh student, testified that she didn’t remember the evening in question and she appeared to show some awareness of her situation in a recording from the evening.

McLaughlin dissented. The accused, she said, “testified that he recorded the encounter with the victim in case there was any question of the voluntariness of the intercourse … that damning testimony was enough for the jury to find that [the accused] knew the victim could not properly consent. Why else would he create a record to protect himself?”

How is the GOP hoping to erode Democrats’ sizable advantage on the court?

With their chances of retaking the court virtually zero until at least 2025, when Democratic justices face retention elections, Republicans in the state legislature have launched a plan to totally remake the court through electing judges by region.

Their proposed constitutional amendment could force more than one Democrat off the court by requiring justices — who are currently concentrated in cities — to run in geographic districts drawn by the legislature.

Deborah Gross, who heads the advocacy group Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, says the plan “would completely destroy judicial independence” and “make judges legislators.”

It already passed the GOP-controlled House and Senate once. It’s now being considered for a legislatively-required second time. If it passes both chambers again without changes, it will go directly to voters for a referendum vote.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court: What is it? Who’s running?

Let’s face it: Campaigns for Pennsylvania Superior Court judge aren’t exactly glamorous. Voters often pay little attention to such races, and seeking one of the statewide appellate court’s 15 seats is about as exciting as running for county judge, only with steeper turnpike tolls.

Whoever wins a 10-year term to fill the lone vacancy on the Pennsylvania Superior Court may not get a lot of press coverage, but they will play a huge part in how justice is carried out across the commonwealth.

“It’s the busiest appellate court in the country. It handles over 8,000 cases a year,” Gross said. “And it is a court of last resort in many cases, because the Supreme Court has discretion to take a case or not, but the Superior Court doesn’t have that choice.”

Superior Court judges, usually seated in three-judge panels, hear appeals from criminal, family, and civil cases handled by county courts of common pleas. Most of the job involves workaday reviews of those lower-court decisions, and even rulings that set a precedent may not last: The state Supreme Court can take up appeals of Superior Court rulings, though it doesn’t often choose to do so.

With Superior Court Judge Susan Gantman preparing to retire, there’s one open seat to be claimed. The Democratic candidate is Timika Lane, a Common Pleas Court Judge who handles criminal matters in Philadelphia. She previously worked in the Public Defender’s office and practiced family law as a private attorney.

Lane beat two other Democrats in a three-way primary, coming away with nearly 49% of the vote over Pittsburgh civil litigator Jill Beck and commercial lawyer Bryan Neft.

Lane now faces Republican Megan Sullivan in the general election, who coasted to primary victory as her party’s only candidate for the open seat. Sullivan prosecuted child abuse cases for the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and later focused on insurance fraud as a Deputy Attorney General for the state.

Both candidates received “recommended” ratings from the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Sullivan had $228,000 on hand at the end of the last filing period, and her big donations included $10,000 from Build PA, Sen. Corman’s PAC, and $10,000 each from Philadelphia’s Sprinkler Fitters Local Union No. 692 and Steamfitters Local 420. Dave White, a GOP candidate for governor with strong Steamfitters ties who owns a large Delaware County HVAC company, also gave $10,000.

Lane ended the last reporting cycle with a little under $200,000 on hand. Her biggest contributor was, like McLaughlin in the Supreme Court race, the Philly Trial Lawyers’ Committee for a Better Tomorrow, which gave her $150,000. She also got $25,000 from Philadelphia’s Laborers District Council, and $10,000 from the city’s firefighters and paramedic union.

Gross, of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, says that judges “shouldn’t be influenced” by such money, but “it’s something you can take into consideration.”

But, she adds, “I honestly think most candidates who run for judge would prefer to not be involved in politics. I’ve heard candidates and judges say, ‘If I had known the craziness of campaigning for judge, I never would have done it.’”

What are some noteworthy decisions by the Pennsylvania Superior Court in recent years?

The Pennsylvania Superior court can be a “farm team” for the state’s top tribunal: Five of Pennsylvania’s seven current Supreme Court justices served on Superior Court first. And the lower court’s rulings can make headlines while making law.

In 2019, for example, a unanimous Superior Court ruling tossed out a drug- and gun-related conviction of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, due to concerns about the reliability of a police officer involved in making the case. Charges against the rapper, who’d been on probation or behind bars for more than a decade, were later dropped after he pled guilty to a misdemeanor.

That same year, a Superior Court panel opened the door to extending the statute of limitations in some years-old cases of alleged sexual abuse by Catholic priests. That opinion is being reviewed by state Supreme Court justices.