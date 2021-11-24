With incumbent’s concession, Dems have flipped a Pa. Commonwealth Court seat

Republican Drew Crompton has conceded to Democrat Lori Dumas in a close race for a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court seat.

Dumas, a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge, will become the sole person of color on the 10-member court. That makes her just the second out of 31 judges on all three Pennsylvania appellate courts, joined by Superior Court Judge Carolyn Nichols.

Dumas wasn’t immediately available to comment, but Democrats celebrated the confirmation of her victory. The state Democratic party noted that Dumas “is the only Pennsylvania candidate, of either party, to flip a statewide judicial seat this year.”

Crompton’s loss disrupts Republicans’ otherwise complete sweep of statewide judicial races in this year’s election, and will shift the court slightly left, with Republicans now holding a six to three majority.

Crompton, a longtime state Senate GOP lawyer, was appointed to the court by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2019 to fill a vacancy. This was his first test at the ballot box, and he announced his concession on Twitter, saying he extends his “sincere congratulations” to Dumas and the other three judges who had won seats.

“Our state election process needs improvements but that shouldn’t diminish the victories achieved,” he wrote. “It has been an honor serving as a Commonwealth Court Judge.”

Crompton’s concession came a day before the Pennsylvania Department of State was slated to formally finish its automatic recount — which is triggered by any race in which candidates finish with 0.5% or less of the vote between them. Counties had already submitted their recount results to the DOS.