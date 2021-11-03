GOP poised to sweep Pa. judicial elections as ballot counting finalizes

In 2018, the court tossed out and redrew the commonwealth’s congressional map — overruling Brobson’s lower court decision — which critics assailed as heavily gerrymandered to favor Republicans. Last year, the court issued rulings shutting down lawsuits brought by former President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies that sought to toss out millions of mailed ballots.

Influential decisions have translated into high stakes political campaigns. Both Brobson and McLaughlin attracted some $7.7 million in campaign cash, coming from a variety of deep-pocketed donors. A single school choice advocacy group known as the Commonwealth Leaders Fund, which is linked to libertarian billionaire Jeffrey Yass, gave close to $2 million to Brobson. McLaughlin meanwhile collected millions from a variety of labor unions and trial lawyers.

Some of that money went towards big ad buys. In a reflection of the ardor around the election, Brobson’s campaign was reprimanded by the Pennsylvania Bar Association over one campaign commercial the group said had falsely impugned McLaughlin’s judicial record. The campaign later edited the ad.

In the lower appellate court races, former public defender and Common Pleas court judge Timika Lane, a Democrat, was defeated by Republican Megan Sullivan in a bid for a single vacancy on the Superior Court.

In the Commonwealth Court, Republican Stacy Marie Wallace and Drew Crompton seemed poised to best Lori Dumas and David Lee Sprugeon for two open slots.

Overall, the night was part of a string of victories for Republicans nationally in an off-year election that could portend poorly for Democrats running in the 2022 midterms.

According to the Pa. Department of State, 2020’s strong partisan trends in mail voting have persisted. About 70% of mail ballot requests came from Democrats, 21% came from Republicans, and 11% came from third party or unaffiliated voters.