Montco GOP alleges ‘lack of trust’ in election results, but says there’s no evidence of fraud

Partisan rancor persists in Pennsylvania over election laws and procedures. Right now, the biggest conflict is in Montgomery County, where ballot counting delays have Republicans alleging a “lack of trust in the results,” while also saying they have no evidence of problems in the vote count and are generally happy with the process.

Montgomery County knew going into last week’s election that around 16,000 mail ballots would take longer to count. Due to a programming error, the county’s ballot vendor mistakenly printed and sent out a group of one-sided ballots.

County officials sent corrected ballots to the 16,000 affected voters and instructed them to destroy the faulty ones, but it changed how the votes had to be tabulated. Election workers sequestered ballots from the affected people, and cross-checked to make sure they hadn’t sent in multiple ballots.

The county says there was an additional slowdown when workers “encountered a higher than usual number of ballots that [could not] be read by the ballot scanners.” All told, they said, about 23,000 ballots took extra time to process.