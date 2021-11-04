The polls have long been closed in Montgomery County, but ballot-counting is still underway for more than 20,000 provisional and mail-in ballots.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections released an update on the counting process, saying that while all in-person ballots have been recorded, two delays have made the process longer.

In part, the county says this is due to approximately 16,000 mail-in ballots that were printed incorrectly and delivered in early October. The defective ballots were easily identified, as they were printed on only one side.

Residents who received these ballots got new ones sent to them a week later, but these reissued ballots are undergoing a separate verification process, which takes longer.