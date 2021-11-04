2021 Election

Montgomery County still counting mail-in ballots, cites delays

A worker processes mail-in ballots at the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections on Nov. 4, 2020.

A worker processes mail-in ballots. (Cumberland County Bureau of Elections)

The polls have long been closed in Montgomery County, but ballot-counting is still underway for more than 20,000 provisional and mail-in ballots.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections released an update on the counting process, saying that while all in-person ballots have been recorded, two delays have made the process longer.

In part, the county says this is due to approximately 16,000 mail-in ballots that were printed incorrectly and delivered in early October. The defective ballots were easily identified, as they were printed on only one side.

Residents who received these ballots got new ones sent to them a week later, but these reissued ballots are undergoing a separate verification process, which takes longer.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

This process, approved by the Montgomery County Board of Elections and shared with both political parties, is to make sure that these voters only vote once.

“The process takes longer, but speed is not our priority right now. Accuracy is,” Chief Clerk Lee Soltysiak told WHYY News.

The county also said it received a higher-than-usual number of ballots that cannot be read by the ballot scanners. In every election, there are a number of ballots that face this issue, whether it be due to a stray mark, food spillage, damage from opening the ballot, or damage caused during mailing.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

It’s a common problem, but the county now has to recreate the impacted ballots and count them as well.

Officials estimate about 23,000 ballots are affected by the two issues.

“We are making good progress, we’re happy to report,” Soltysiak said. “Slow, but good. We are down to about 13,000 ballots left to count and we will keep working day and night until the task is done.”

Anyone can follow the counting process on the county’s results dashboard.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Ericka Conant

Ericka Conant is a digital producer for WHYY News.

Read more
Ericka Conant stands outside under a tree

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate