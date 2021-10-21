In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

School board races are becoming hotly contested political battlegrounds, but Montgomery County residents on Thursday night will have the chance to hear from, and even meet, their magisterial judicial court candidates.

The nonprofit Community Hero Action Group — alongside the NAACP Mainline Branch, Greater Norristown NAACP, Cheltenham Area Branch NAACP, and League of Women Voters of Lower Merion and Narbeth — is hosting a candidate forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elmwood Park Zoo.

Masks are required for this nonpartisan event, which will also be livestreamed on Community Hero PA’s Facebook page for those who prefer to watch at home.