Candidates who attended ‘Stop the Steal’ rally before deadly insurrection win races

At least six state or local political candidates won their elections on Tuesday, less than 10 months after they attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, the day when thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

At least 13 candidates on Tuesday’s ballots for state or local offices were in Washington, D.C., for the rally promoting the lie that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump, according to a list compiled by BuzzFeed News. None of them have been charged with any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot or accused of entering the Capitol that day.

Five of the 13 were running for seats in the Virginia House of Delegates, which Democrats and Republicans are battling to control. Three of the five, including two incumbent legislators, won their races on Tuesday.

The House remained up for grabs Wednesday, with a handful of competitive races still too early to call.

The list of losing candidates who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally included Oath Keepers member Edward Durfee Jr., who ran for the New Jersey General Assembly. He finished third behind two Democrats. Durfee worked a security detail for the Oath Keepers outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, Gothamist reported, but he isn’t accused of joining other members of the far-right paramilitary group in storming the building.