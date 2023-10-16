This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s 2023 election will give voters the chance to pick a new slate of judges across several statewide courts.

On Nov. 7, voters will elect a new state Supreme Court justice, as well as new judges to sit on Commonwealth and Superior Courts. They will also decide whether two appellate judges on Superior Court should get another term.

Across the state, some residents will also vote in municipal races for offices like mayor and school board, and answer ballot questions.

While many voters will head to their local polling place on Election Day, others will opt to vote by mail instead. All registered voters in the commonwealth have been able to vote by mail since 2020.

The mail voting process can be confusing and has been made even more so by legal challenges, disinformation undermining public faith in elections, and efforts by many Republican lawmakers to prohibit its use.

Still, it’s important to know that all registered voters in Pennsylvania legally have the option to cast a ballot by mail if they choose to do so.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting by mail:

How do I request a mail ballot?

You can apply for a mail ballot online, in person at a county election office, or through the mail. Paper applications are also available for download in Spanish and Chinese, in addition to English. Applications must be received by your county election board by 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

If you’re not already registered to vote, you must do so by Oct. 23. Online voter registration applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m that day. Mail and in-person applications must be received by the county board of elections by 5 p.m.

You must provide proper identification to apply for a mail ballot. Acceptable options include a Pennsylvania driver’s license or the last four digits of a Social Security number. The Pennsylvania Department of State lists the approved forms of identification online.

You can apply for a one-time mail ballot or request to be added to the annual mail ballot list, which means you’ll get an application each year. You must submit this application for every year you wish to vote by mail.

If you have an emergency and miss the deadline, you may still be able to request an emergency application for an absentee ballot.

How do I make sure my ballot is counted?

The best way to ensure your vote counts is to follow the instructions on your mail ballot, especially when it comes to correctly dating your ballot.

Each mail ballot comes with instructions that voters must read carefully.