Philadelphia city leaders gathered on Monday morning at the site of a mass shooting in West Philly, condemning the gun violence that led to the killing of three people and the injuries of six others.

Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of North Alden Street. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a fight at a large gathering of more than 100 people.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the department is using all investigatory methods to bring the shooters to justice.

“Based on our investigation and video evidence as well, it appears to be an argument that turns into a physical altercation, as a result of that guns are pulled and gunfire starts,” Bethel said.

Mayor Cherelle Parker urged residents hosting block parties to notify the city as a safety precaution. Officials said that Sunday’s gathering did not have a city-issued permit.

“We won’t let this culture prevail; it is not alright with us,” Parker said. “Prevention, intervention, enforcement is what I stand on as mayor and I am not going to let anyone shame or guilt me that shouldn’t be our number one priority.”