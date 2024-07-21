3 dead, 6 injured in West Philadelphia mass shooting

Three people were killed and six others were hurt during an overnight shooting at a large gathering in West Philadelphia on Sunday, police say.

According to police, dozens of shots were fired around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street where roughly 100 people were gathered. In a release, police said multiple shooters had been involved.

“It appears that there were multiple shooters, but it’s unclear at this time how many. We have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time,” said Inspector D.F. Pace.

WHYY News’ partner 6abc reports authorities believe the shooting was instigated by a fight.

“We’re not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals that were invited from other parts of the city,” Pace said.