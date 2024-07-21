3 dead, 6 injured in West Philadelphia mass shooting
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a fight at a large gathering with reportedly more than 100 people.
Three people were killed and six others were hurt during an overnight shooting at a large gathering in West Philadelphia on Sunday, police say.
According to police, dozens of shots were fired around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street where roughly 100 people were gathered. In a release, police said multiple shooters had been involved.
“It appears that there were multiple shooters, but it’s unclear at this time how many. We have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time,” said Inspector D.F. Pace.
WHYY News’ partner 6abc reports authorities believe the shooting was instigated by a fight.
“We’re not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals that were invited from other parts of the city,” Pace said.
Victims range between the ages of 23 to 33. The nine surviving victims are in stable condition, according to police.
So far, at least one weapon has been recovered from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.