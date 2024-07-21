3 dead, 6 injured in West Philadelphia mass shooting

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a fight at a large gathering with reportedly more than 100 people.

The scene from a mass shooting in West Philadelphia July 21, 2024. (6abc)

The scene from a mass shooting in West Philadelphia July 21, 2024. (6abc)

Three people were killed and six others were hurt during an overnight shooting at a large gathering in West Philadelphia on Sunday, police say.

According to police, dozens of shots were fired around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street where roughly 100 people were gathered. In a release, police said multiple shooters had been involved.

“It appears that there were multiple shooters, but it’s unclear at this time how many. We have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time,” said Inspector D.F. Pace.

WHYY News’ partner 6abc reports authorities believe the shooting was instigated by a fight.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“We’re not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals that were invited from other parts of the city,” Pace said.

Related Content

Victims range between the ages of 23 to 33. The nine surviving victims are in stable condition, according to police.

So far, at least one weapon has been recovered from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate