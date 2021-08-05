‘We’re going to be processed to death’: Activists push Kenney to do more on gun violence

More than 50 women community leaders and activists gathered in front of Philadelphia City Hall Wednesday evening, wearing red and holding roses to commemorate loved ones they’ve lost in shootings.

They were the second group this week calling on Mayor Jim Kenney to do more to address violence in the city, which is on pace to break a record number of homicides this year.

“We demand this administration involve citizens on every level and assure the outcomes focus on derailing and ending gun violence in our community,” said Rita Hill, WURD show host.

Hill was joined by Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and Register of Wills Tracey Gordon as speakers, with Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Helen Gym showing their support in the crowd.

The rally organized by Black women made a point to call gun violence a racial equity issue, which affects Black and Latino communities the most.

As of Tuesday, 322 people have been killed in the city and more than 1,300 people have been shot — an increase of more than 22% from this time last year. Gun violence was the leading cause of death among young Black and Latino men in Philadelphia in 2020, according to the city.