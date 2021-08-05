Application window for Philly anti-violence grants starts Friday

Starting Friday, certain grassroots anti-violence groups in Philadelphia can apply for grants through the city’s Anti-Violence Community Partnership program, a nascent initiative designed to drive dollars to medium-sized neighborhood-based organizations that may not have received funding in the past.

The $22 million program, made possible by an unprecedented investment in anti-violence efforts this fiscal year, comes amid a historic and unrelenting surge in gun violence. It will award grants ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. Recipients will also receive guidance from the city on how to build capacity to handle larger grants, as well as monitor outcomes.

“We are looking for programs that expand access to community-based trauma services, build relationships to promote mental and emotional and well-being, as well as support services to help individuals highly at risk to be able to obtain and keep a job,” said Mayor Jim Kenney during a news conference on Wednesday.

The application will be posted online on the Office of Criminal Justice and Public Safety’s website, with the application window closing after four weeks, on Sept. 3.