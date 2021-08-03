Bearing caskets, Philadelphians converge at City Hall to demand action against gun violence

Calls for Philadelphia’s mayor to do more to address gun violence in the city are growing louder.

A small but vocal group of more than a dozen community leaders and activists gathered in front of City Hall Monday with small wooden caskets in tow, representing the 321 homicide victims recorded as of Sunday.

“If this were any other demographic dying at this rate, in this city, at this time, the city would be on fire, people would be outraged” said one of the rally’s organizers, Reuben Jones with Frontline Dads Inc. “But I don’t see any outrage from our city’s leadership, particularly our mayor.”

The message directed at Mayor Jim Kenney was a simple one: Do more to address shootings, which predominantly affect communities of color, or get out of the way.

Activists worry that the city is on pace to beat last year’s record number of homicides — a 30-year high — and Kenney is not doing enough to stop the rise in shootings.

Kenney has bristled at calls to issue an emergency declaration around the issue of gun violence the way the state of New York has. An emergency declaration would not release any new funds to fight the issue, according to Kenney.

“It will not change the immense inter-agency coordination that is occurring,” added Kenney during one of his bi-weekly gun violence briefings last month. “It will not change the work the Philadelphia Police Department is doing to get illegal firearms and dangerous actors off our streets.”