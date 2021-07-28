The Philadelphia Police Department said an activist had trespassed on a private driveway in the rear of the condo complex and refused multiple orders from police to leave.

According to PPD spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp, a sergeant with the Civil Affairs Unit “placed his hand on the individual’s back to escort them off the property.” At that point, Gripp said, the individual turned and struck the sergeant. The two scuffled, and the individual ultimately fled back into the crowd of dozens of protesters.

There, additional officers intervened to make an arrest, but the individual allegedly “bit a [civil affairs] officer on the forearm,” according to Gripp, while a second protester “began to swing and throw punches which struck the [civil affairs] Sergeant.”

Police said both protesters were arrested and transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment before being processed. The police sergeant was also transported to Jefferson and treated for a broken finger before being released. The other officer did not request medical treatment for the alleged forearm bite.

The department has declined to release body camera footage of the incident.

ACT UP Organizer Jamaal Henderson said he witnessed the encounter in the condo parking lot and refuted the police description.

“The sergeant did not ‘place’ his hand on her back,” Henderson said. He claimed the individual “wasn’t moving fast” enough for the officer, who then instigated an assault.

The group confirmed the PPD’s account that the two arrested activists required medical attention, and said two other activists also went to the hospital after the scuffle.

The two people arrested are currently in custody and may be charged with assaulting an officer. A spokesperson for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner did not immediately comment on whether his office would bring charges.