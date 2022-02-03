Homicides, shootings begin trending down in Philly

Homicides are down along with gun violence in Philadelphia, and city officials said they are happy to see the trend going in the right direction after a record-setting 2021 for the number of people murdered.

During the city’s biweekly gun violence briefing, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reported homicides are down 12% and shootings are down 2% compared to a year ago. Outlaw stressed that even though the numbers are down, people are still dying and families are losing loved ones on a daily basis.

“We know the number of homicide and shooting victims is still up,” Outlaw said, adding they are working to apprehend people responsible and prevent crimes from happening.