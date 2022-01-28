violence and make recommendations for how to proceed in addressing them. Due to the increasing rates of crime, we expanded the Committee’s purview to examine 2,000+ shootings,” councilmember Curtis Jones writes in the report’s introduction.

At just under 200 pages, the report found that those most affected are people who have previously been traumatized by high levels of violence growing up. It found that since 2015, more than 80% of shooting victims and 79% of those arrested for shootings have been Black.

The report comes at the end of 2021, which saw more than 500 people murdered in the city, and many more people who were shot, but survived their injuries.

“It is clear we are sitting at a crossroads of crisis,” wrote Jones in a statement.

Kisha Hudson, Philly’s new chief public defender, said that not only is gun violence a public health crisis, it is a racial justice emergency.

“We know that the victims and arrestees are overwhelmingly people of color, with young Black men at the risk, most at risk of being murdered. The policy decisions we make today almost exclusively impact people of color and their families,” she said.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes said the report details how Philadelphia is paying the price for ineffective anti-violence efforts.

“The city of Philadelphia is paying the cost for state gun laws that are not relevant to the reality that exists in Philadelphia,” he said, adding that funds should be prioritized for community based organizations as the city grapples with state gun laws he says have proven ineffective.