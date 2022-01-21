Gov. Wolf announces $15M for gun violence prevention to fund community programs

Hughes, echoed Wolf’s sentiments, that the gun violence crisis is a statewide and national problem that isn’t strictly based in, or limited to, Philadelphia.

“You need to understand some of the numbers,” Hughes said. “In Erie, Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed shots fired calls jumped more than 80% … in 2020, and gun homicides were up 60%. The number of stolen firearms recovered in Erie nearly doubled,” he said. “In Cumberland County, homicides doubled in 2020. In State College, they saw a 38% increase in violent crime from 2016 to 2019. That’s before we got to the pandemic.”

One of the possible benefactors of the additional $15 million in grants is ACHIEVEability, a community-based organization that helps homeless single parents with housing, education, and other support services. Jamila Harris Morrison, executive director at the organization said that the grant is still a “drop in the bucket.”

“We can’t keep going like this. We need to have continued investment in the way that you invest in Center City,” Morrison said. “These lives are just as important and you need to understand that gun violence investment, it takes many forms.”

She said community-based programming only works when there is continued investment so her organization can continue to help people stuck in the cycle of crime.

“So we’re grateful for the $50 million, but we need another $45 million when we go into 2023. This is not a one and done, and we’re going to change the city around, but we can’t do it without your help.”