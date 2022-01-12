According to Brice, the city has had one call-in meeting since the start of the program. That means Chester has met face-to-face with one group of individuals who it deems to be “high-risk.”

He said it’s hard to convince people to get involved in the program because of his association with the district attorney and community distrust of the police. That’s why, he said, he connects with more people on his own, not people who are referred to him through the DA.

Brice was incarcerated as a young man and uses his experiences to connect with young men in Chester. He thinks of it as offering unconditional love.

“I know how it feels to be lost,” he said. “Just having somebody that can call you on the phone and talk to you and give you a word of advice or uplifting word. That means a lot.”

Brice said he points individuals to mental health resources and helps them prepare for job interviews. He also helps them tackle the obstacles that often come after incarceration, things like getting their driver’s licenses back and their records expunged.

He also offers emotional support. Sometimes, that means buying a meal or buying a pair of sneakers. He said he is mostly focused on young men 17 to 19 years old.

“It’s hard to reach the high-level drug dealer, trying to change his life. You almost have to leave him out there by himself,” said Brice, “It’s like chess, you take the pawns off the board, then you work on the bigger pieces.”

Carol Kazeem has lived in Chester for over 20 years. A community advocate who works with a number of local organizations, Kazeem said she believes Brice and the nonprofits working in collaboration with the police are the reason for the crime rates going down.

“It’s a collaborative effort, and the answer to [gun violence] was not police officers,” said Kazeem.

To further combat gun violence in the community, she said, the city needs to increase collaboration with local nonprofits such as the Chester Peace Initiative, the Chester Community Coalition, the Chester Healing Project, and community leaders like block captains.

Those nonprofits offer support services to families suffering from trauma, support for kids who might not have a lot of familial support, mental health resources, and gun violence intervention programs.

Kazeem said she would like to see the DA work with more community liaisons like Brice, people from the community who are fully invested in the betterment of Chester. The city also needs more officers that are from Chester, and are devoted to connecting with community members, she said.

For Brice, long-term solutions involve getting residents of Chester to help themselves. It starts, he said, with encouraging young men to help their neighbors and family members.

“These little things that you start to do inside of your family … then it reaches out into the community. People start giving, [they] come outside, [they] clean up their neighborhood.”