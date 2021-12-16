Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said she and Councilmember Gauthier have been “pushing the mayor to have a real strategic response to the gun violence in the 14 ZIP codes most impacted by the violence in our city. That’s about 30% of where our city is experiencing the majority of the gun violence, and we have been requesting and demanding him to do more. And he hasn’t done it, his team hasn’t done it, and we’re disappointed in the mayor’s inaction.”

Rhynhart added, “What the council member and I have been demanding is that the areas most impacted by the violence need investment in terms of recreation programs. They need trauma treatment. … It’s completely unacceptable the level of death and trauma that certain areas of our city are seeing.”

A spokesperson for the Kenney Administration refuted Gauthier and Rhynhart’s claims. Kevin Lessard, the mayor’s press secretary issued a statement saying, “over the last several months, we have been working with a broader range of external stakeholders to improve the structure and outputs of the tactical meetings that will incorporate the Philadelphia Police Department’s Place Network Investigations, innovative environmental strategies from the Smart Cities program, as well as incorporate supports for homeowners in vulnerable areas.”

Specifically, Lessard said the city has distributed $13.5 million in Community Expansion Grants and distributed $870,000 in new Targeted Community Investment Grants. The city is also planning to open “community evening resource centers” in South and Southwest Philadelphia Dec. 20.

Lessard added, “The mayor firmly rejects, and is deeply offended by, the notion that he and his administration has not taken the epidemic of gun violence seriously. We will continue to work with our criminal justice and community-based partners to address this challenge, save lives, and protect communities in every corner of Philadelphia. Our administration is resolved to devote every remaining day of Mayor Kenney’s time in office to stopping this senseless violence in its tracks.”