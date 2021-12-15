Philly Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will not become NYPD’s next top cop

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to name Keechant Sewell as the first woman police commissioner of the NYPD, a spokesperson tells 6abc sister station WABC-TV.

The promotion comes amid rumors that Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw could be leaving her post.

“It’s wild and it’s out of control. I am not resigning today at three o’clock,” Outlaw said last week when she about questioned about the job. “I appreciate the honorable mentions and it’s quite flattering quite frankly, but I will tell you I am still continuing to focus on my work here.”

Sewell, 49, currently serves as Nassau County’s Chief of Detectives. She became the first African American woman appointed to chief of detectives on Sept. 11, 2020