Philly police, A.G. tout reductions in shootings in some parts of West Philly

More than 500 people have been murdered in Philadelphia so far this year, passing the previous record set in 1990. However, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw went to West Philadelphia on Tuesday to say there is some good news: A partnership between them and community groups led to a decrease in the number of shootings in that part of the city.

Since July, they said, the number of shootings in the 18th and 19th police districts went down by 87% and 22%, respectively.

Shapiro said his office and the police achieved that because they shared intelligence and worked with the community, and sometimes officers worked overtime, though he would not go into more detail.

“No single agency can take down gun and drug traffickers who threaten public safety. Working together and providing education and services? Well, that’s going to make a real difference in people’s lives,” Shapiro said.