Pa. AG and Philly Police tout arrests, gun and cash seizures in West Philly

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that his office has charged 65 people and seized $82,000, along with 41 weapons, in West Philadelphia over the past six months as part of a new anti-crime collaboration with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Amid the worst gun violence seen in the city for three decades, the AG’s office partnered with the PPD’s Intelligence Unit, as well as the 18th and 19th Police Districts in West Philadelphia, to experiment with a targeted enforcement effort modeled after a program in Kensington.

Shapiro announced the results with neighbors on the 5400 block of Addison Street, a rowhouse block near the 18th Police district headquarters.

“Each one of these guns is a driver of illegal activity and violent crime in our community,” he said.