Four Philly men arrested for making and selling untraceable ‘ghost guns’

On Sunday afternoon, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the four men arrested were found through surveillance operations conducted during the Morgantown Gun Show, which took place on Feb. 27 and 28. Gun shows, said Shapiro, are popular places for people to buy gun kits without background checks.

“Our agents who are undercover at these gun shows have seen people walk out with hockey-size duffle bags full of these,” said Shapiro.

In 2020, Philadelphia authorities recovered 99 ghost guns out of the almost 5,000 “crime guns” police removed from city streets. So far this year, authorities have recovered almost 900 crime guns, and are on pace to confiscate 6,000 by the end of the year, according to police. More than 80 of the guns confiscated so far are these untraceable weapons.

“They’re quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals,” said Shapiro.

As of Saturday, there have been 83 homicides in Philadelphia, up 24% from this time last year, according to police department data. There had been more than 570 shooting incidents by the week ending Feb. 28, a 44% increase from this time last year.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw joined Krasner and Shapiro to say the increased presence of ghost guns in the streets made investigations for her department more difficult. She couldn’t even say with certainty that most of the kits are coming from gun shows. But whatever the source, Outlaw described a steady flow of weapons coming into the city.

“Every time we remove one illegal firearm from the street, two more take their place,” said Outlaw. “It is not enough to take illegal firearms off the streets. We also need to stop the individuals who are supplying them in the first place.”

Najaye Davis, 19, is allegedly one of those people. He caught the eyes of authorities when he bought multiple “80% receiver ready-made gun kits” — these are not considered firearms yet because they’re not fully assembled — with large amounts of cash, police said. When authorities executed a search warrant for Davis’ residence, they found three ghost guns, $8,600 in cash, additional firearm parts, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as extended magazines.