The next step is to get the plan to City Council’s Appropriations for funding. But Clarke said that securing money may take a while because he is still working on logistics such as identifying partner organizations and staffing.

Clarke said he sees the network as a preventative care measure. He wants people in the community to feel safe calling to ask for resources before they believe that gun violence is their only option. He also said he understands concerns that the hotline would be a “snitch” line but, in reality, he said, it’s far from that.

“People may call it a snitch line but this is not what this is. If you have an issue with criminal activity, call 9-1-1 because this is not for that,” Clarke said. “This is for resources and guidance.

“If [someone] can call the hotline number to be able to be talked down, be able to talk about their specific challenges…we can get them to the appropriate direction.”

Last year was the deadliest in three decades. 2021 so far isn’t much better. Seven people were shot and three died on Wednesday alone. Last month, there was a mass shooting at the Olney Transportation Center that left eight people shot.

This move for a network also comes as Philadelphians continue to criticize City Hall for a perceived lack of action. Activist Jamal Johnson resumed his hunger strike earlier this week demanding Mayor Jim Kenney to do more to stem the bloodshed.

Still, it may take a while since the funding is up in the air and an infrastructure still has to be built.