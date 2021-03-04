Seven people were shot in Philadelphia on Wednesday in four separate incidents around the city. Three of the victims died.

All in less than six hours.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the throat at approximately 3:13 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital less than 20 minutes later.

At approximately 7:34 p.m., a triple-shooting in South Philadelphia left a 55-year-old man dead and injured a 47-year-old man and another man, who is approximately 25-years-old, according to police. The 55-year-old was shot in the chest and left hand. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. The 47-year-old is in stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his legs. The 25-year-old is also in stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to both legs.

Less than an hour later, police say a 22-year-old man was shot three times in the chest and twice in his back in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.