Saturday night violence in Philadelphia leaves several dead, including 14-year-old

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two teenagers, including a 14-year-old, were among four people killed in separate shootings in less than an hour Saturday night in Philadelphia.

The 14-year-old male was shot twice in the chest around 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Haddington Lane.

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

There has been no word on any suspects or arrests.

The name of the teen killed is not yet known.