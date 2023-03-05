Donate

Saturday night violence in Philadelphia leaves several dead, including 14-year-old

    By
  • 6abc digital staff and Bryanna Gallagher, 6abc
    • March 5, 2023
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two teenagers, including a 14-year-old, were among four people killed in separate shootings in less than an hour Saturday night in Philadelphia.

The 14-year-old male was shot twice in the chest around 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Haddington Lane.

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

There has been no word on any suspects or arrests.

The name of the teen killed is not yet known.

Related Content

Meanwhile, two men were shot and killed in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 8:32 p.m. in the 6000 block of Sansom Street. The victims, a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were both shot multiple times.

Both victims died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No arrests have been made.

Then, shortly after 9:20 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The man was shot multiple times in the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate