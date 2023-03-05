Saturday night violence in Philadelphia leaves several dead, including 14-year-old
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Two teenagers, including a 14-year-old, were among four people killed in separate shootings in less than an hour Saturday night in Philadelphia.
The 14-year-old male was shot twice in the chest around 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Haddington Lane.
He was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
There has been no word on any suspects or arrests.
The name of the teen killed is not yet known.
Meanwhile, two men were shot and killed in West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 8:32 p.m. in the 6000 block of Sansom Street. The victims, a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were both shot multiple times.
Both victims died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No arrests have been made.
Then, shortly after 9:20 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown.
The man was shot multiple times in the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.