Police officials say they are making progress in the city’s “pinpoint grids,” which police have chosen as key locations to tackle violent crime. Since last year, citywide homicides are up 13%, while homicides in the city’s “pinpoint grids” remain steady. Citywide shooting victims are up 3%, while shooting victims in the “pinpoint grids” are down 16%.

“Let’s be clear, our detectives are working around the clock to bring these dangerous offenders to justice,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “The PPD is not just taking a reactionary approach to policing. Finding ways to bring the PPD and the community closer is essential to improving police-community relations.”

Outlaw said the department is making improvements to community policing by offering several activities including the youth police camp and the youth advisory committee, which unites young people to discuss ways in which public safety could be improved. The Philadelphia Police Department also is launching its Procedurally Just Youth Engagement Program which will engage youth to ensure officers are applying key principles, like trust, in their policing.