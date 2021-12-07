Krasner: Philly doesn’t have a ‘crisis of lawlessness.’ It has a crisis of gun violence

Philadelphia’s District Attorney is pushing back on the notion that violence is on the rise, despite the more than 500 people murdered so far this year — insisting that there is a gun violence crisis, but not “a crisis of violence” in the city.

“We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness,” he said.

During a testy exchange with reporters during his weekly gun crime update Monday, Larry Krasner pointed to the fact overall violent crime in the city is down about 3% compared to last year.

“As we report on a true crisis when it comes to gun violence in the United States, or also in Philadelphia, I think it’s important that we don’t let this become mushy and bleed that there is a big spike in crime,” he said. “There isn’t. There is not a big spike in crime — that is not true. There is also not a big spike in violent crime, either.”

According to the most recent police statistics, violent crimes, including rapes and aggravated assaults that do not involve guns, are down compared to this time last year by 11% and 7%, respectively. However, homicides are up nearly 13% and robberies involving guns are up close to 25%.

“It is actually striking that gun violence is so high,” Krasner said. “And yet, we don’t see violence as a general category that includes it going so high. We see it remaining at relatively normal levels, actually going down last year in many areas.”