A bank to help people in Philadelphia run by the city is another step closer to reality.

Councilmember Derek Green introduced a bill to create the Philadelphia Public Financial Authority, the first step to having a municipal bank, which he said would be the first in the country.

“This bill did not come out in a vacuum,” said Green, who said the bank will be able to help people who cannot receive loans from other situations. “We’ve been working on the legislation for about 6 years,” said Green, who added that the bank could help more people of color start businesses or expand existing businesses.