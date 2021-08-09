Philly DA wants to hear from young people about the city’s gun violence epidemic

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is hosting three roundtable discussions with young people impacted by gun violence and the criminal justice system.

The series will be geared towards Philadelphians ages 15 to 25.

The goal is to give participants a platform to talk about their experiences, but also to provide an opportunity for them to pitch solutions to Philly’s gun violence epidemic, which is putting the city on pace to set a new single-year record for homicides.

More than 30 children under the age of 18 have been murdered so far this year.