Funded by John Legend, Eagles’ Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia high school’s record label drops its 7th album

Over the years, some pretty cool things have happened at Hill-Freedman World Academy. For one, the high school has its own record label, which was founded in 2016.

The project is deeply embedded at the school. Every ninth and 10th grader there must complete a class with music technology teacher Ezechial Thurman, which includes creating an album with original songs that they write, compose, produce and perform.

It’s funded by musician John Legend and Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata, among others.

And the label has definitely found its groove. Hill-Freedman Records recently released its seventh music album — and is working on an eighth.

The May release is called “Heart & Soul,” which was made in partnership with World Café Live. It was inspired by the class studying the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” by Roots band member and Philadelphia native Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The film examines the healing power of music, especially during times of unrest, telling the story of the Harlem Cultural Festival during the civil rights-related turmoil of 1969.

HBO documentary

Another cool moment was when HBO came to the school to record a documentary about the record label, called “Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School.”

The HBO documentary was created in association with Get Lifted Film Co., Legend’s multimedia production team. It was directed and produced by Amy Schatz, an Emmy and Peabody award winner. The executive producers were Get Lifted executives Legend, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner; Mike Jackson, an Emmy and Tony Award winner; and Ty Stiklorius, an Emmy Award winner.

The group has Philly roots. Jackson and Stiklorius are natives, while the latter met Legend when the two were attending the University of Pennsylvania.

While making the film, they committed to helping fund Hill-Freedman Records to support artistry, music education and uplifting students’ voices.

Schatz, an independent film producer, said she read about the school’s label while researching young people’s wellbeing coming out of the pandemic, which was impacted by school lockdowns and the isolation that many students felt. She said she felt lucky to be invited to Thurman’s classroom, adding that the experience “was inspirational.”

“The goal of Hill-Freedman is to give kids a voice, and I think the film accentuated that. If you give kids a platform, they really can shine,” Schatz said. “One of the overall takeaways for me was not only about the young people, but about some of the true heroes in our world, like the teachers and the fact that they really change lives. You can see the value of education and you can see the value of teachers.”

The film, which aired Nov. 7, 2023, “explores the transformative power of music and how arts education can be a source of hope and healing,” according to HBO. That year, Legend, Jackson and Stikorious were honored as Changemakers by the Greenwich International Film Festival at its Changemaker Gala. The festival donated $100,000 in proceeds to Hill-Freedman Records, via Get Lifted.

Isaiah Brown-Sheaff, 19, is now an intern at Hill-Freedman Records, but was 16 years old when the documentary was being made.

“It was definitely something new having cameras in your face and just the pressure of handling being a student and recording an album,” he said. “Everything was new at the time. But I learned how to adjust and have fun with it.”