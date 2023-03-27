Shootings of children — both fatal and nonfatal — doubled across all racial groups in Philadelphia during the pandemic period studied in the report. These numbers are just for gun assaults, they don’t include accidents or incidents of self-harm.

“We knew that children of color, even before the pandemic, were more likely than non-Hispanic white children to be shot, and we also knew that child gun victimization seemed to be increasing during the pandemic,” said Jonathan Jay, study author and an assistant professor of community health sciences at Boston University. “But no one had looked at how racial disparities in child victimization might have been changing.”

Prior studies have shown that Black children were more likely than white children to be exposed to gun violence in their neighborhoods, and that disparity also increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boston University study is based on 2,672 shootings that occurred in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

The bulk of gun assault victims studied were over the age of 14, Jay said.

Philadelphia’s child gun assault rate outpaced the other three major cities studied, and it jumped from about 30 per 100,000 to about 62 per 100,000 during the pandemic. The researchers did not include fatal shooting data for Chicago, so Jay expects that city’s child gun assault rate could actually be much higher.