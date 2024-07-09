Middle schoolers in Chester County made national headlines for creating TikTok accounts impersonating their teachers. They posted racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit content — things that could ruin a teacher’s reputation and career. This incident has raised concerns about the influence of social media on middle schoolers’ behavior. Many believe that the anonymity and immediacy of platforms like TikTok can embolden teenagers to engage in harmful actions. Some argue that parents and teachers bear some responsibility for failing to monitor and educate teens on appropriate online behavior.