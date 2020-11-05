‘It is a travesty’: Protesters gather at City Hall as Walter Wallace Jr. bodycam video released
Updated 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphians are gathering in protest in Center City as officials released the 911 audio and police bodycam footage from the officers who fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. — a 27-year-old Black man in Cobbs Creek who was experiencing a mental health crisis last week.
Protesters began trickling in around 5:30 p.m., with a group gathering at the Octavius Catto statue on the south apron of City Hall.
Things are getting started now with activists leading the crowd in chants:
“Who killed Walter Wallace? Give us the names” pic.twitter.com/Gnr83ETfMY
— Michaela Winberg (@mwinberg_) November 4, 2020
The protest quickly grew to roughly 1,000 as a second demonstration on election integrity on the north side of City Hall organized by Count Every Vote arrived.
Organizers said they spoke to the Wallace family about recent protests in their West Philly neighborhood. Over the weekend, residents raised their concerns when a large protest was scheduled to begin on the same block where Wallace was killed.
“They do appreciate it, so we need to continue to show up for the Wallace family,” one organizer said.
City Councilmember Helen Gym was also in attendance of the Wednesday night demonstration, her third protest of the day.
About a dozen police officers were stationed at the southwest corner of City Hall as things kicked off, barricading Dilworth Park. Their ranks continued to grow in size as more arrived on bikes around 6 p.m.
While organizers speak, more Philly police officers are rolling up on their bikes pic.twitter.com/OWG4Lgqyaa
— Michaela Winberg (@mwinberg_) November 4, 2020
“It is a travesty that Walter Wallace Jr. is not here with us today,” an organizer said, adding that Wallace had just gotten married three weeks before he was killed. “It is a shame he is a hashtag.”
From City Hall, protesters marched east on Market Street with chants of “no good cops in a racist system.” They reached Independence Hall area, where the crowd was met with a heavy police presence blocking both the north and south sides of 6th Street at Market.
As of 7 p.m., the crowd was heading north on Third Street into Old City — still a large crowd with a heavy police presence and helicopters flying above.
Just 30 minutes before the protest began, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released the names of the two officers — 25-year-old Sean Matarazzo and 26-year-old Thomas Munz.
Organizers read off the names of the officers who killed Wallace, just released by the city in the last hour pic.twitter.com/j35XHREQ50
— Michaela Winberg (@mwinberg_) November 4, 2020
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Outlaw said this is the first release of bodycam footage from a police shooting in Philly police history.
Billy Penn’s Max Marin contributed reporting.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!