Updated 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphians are gathering in protest in Center City as officials released the 911 audio and police bodycam footage from the officers who fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. — a 27-year-old Black man in Cobbs Creek who was experiencing a mental health crisis last week.

Protesters began trickling in around 5:30 p.m., with a group gathering at the Octavius Catto statue on the south apron of City Hall.

Things are getting started now with activists leading the crowd in chants: “Who killed Walter Wallace? Give us the names” pic.twitter.com/Gnr83ETfMY — Michaela Winberg (@mwinberg_) November 4, 2020

The protest quickly grew to roughly 1,000 as a second demonstration on election integrity on the north side of City Hall organized by Count Every Vote arrived.

Organizers said they spoke to the Wallace family about recent protests in their West Philly neighborhood. Over the weekend, residents raised their concerns when a large protest was scheduled to begin on the same block where Wallace was killed.

“They do appreciate it, so we need to continue to show up for the Wallace family,” one organizer said.

City Councilmember Helen Gym was also in attendance of the Wednesday night demonstration, her third protest of the day.

About a dozen police officers were stationed at the southwest corner of City Hall as things kicked off, barricading Dilworth Park. Their ranks continued to grow in size as more arrived on bikes around 6 p.m.