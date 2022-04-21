Ex-Philly police officer charged in beating of mother during 2020 unrest

A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged for his role in beating a mother in West Philadelphia during a protest against police brutality in 2020.

Darren Kardos, who has since been fired from the department, was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Thursday.

The incident occurred in October 2020, in the wake of the fatal Philadelphia police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Cobbs Creek. Wallace’s killing led to several days of protests, including one on Oct. 27, when home health aid Rickia Young found herself amid the unrest in West Philadelphia.

Young, who had just picked up her teenage nephew, was instructed by police to make a U-turn. Before Young could extract herself from the scene, officers swarmed her SUV — bashing its windows in — and pulled Young and her 2-year-old son from the vehicle. Officers beat Young and kept her away from her son for several hours.