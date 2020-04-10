During Holy Week — the days that lead up to Easter Sunday — St. Peter’s is using Zoom and Facebook Live platforms to engage its congregation, experimenting with both interactive and more static means for people to participate in religious practice. Nevin-Field is streaming everything from her home, assisted by other ministers from their respective houses.

They are making do, but it’s far from satisfying. One of the basic tenets of Christianity is being together physically.

“This is the most sacred week on the Christian calendar,” Nevin-Field said. “Christian faith is about embodiment. Our story is one of God becoming human. It’s disorienting to not have that this week.”

During the most sacred week of the Christian calendar, faith leaders are stepping up their efforts to reconnect with congregants who are not allowed to gather in churches in order to avoid spreading or contracting the coronavirus.

“There’s a serious concern among pastors to be connected with the people,” said Rev. Dennis Gill, director of the Office of Divine Worship at the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. “They are reaching out as well as they can, mostly electronically to the faithful. Livestreaming has become the norm.”

For the Catholics, the Archdiocese is live streaming all of its Holy Week services from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Viewers online, and via WHYY-TV, will be able to see all the finery and accoutrements of Catholic Mass at its most sacred, but with no one in the pews. The church will be empty of congregants.

“We only have those necessary ministers,” Gill said. “It’s a very small group of people: the archbishop, the deacon, myself, the musical ministers and lectors. That’s it.”

There will also be no communion, one of the fundamental parts of Catholic Mass. While the Vatican does allow for a “spiritual communion,” which Gill describes as a prayer in which you “personally unite yourself to the act of receiving communion, so you have a spiritual association with Christ,” it is not the same as the act of receiving a consecrated wafer, considered a holy sacrament.

“The sacraments are in-person encounters,” Gill said. “There is no substitution.”

Other faith traditions have temporarily softened the rules during the pandemic. The Presbyterian Church (USA), for example, issued a decision allowing its ministers to administer communion virtually.

“That understanding has been worked out in deeply Presbyterian ways: through careful reflection, study, discussion, and through making decisions collectively,” it read.

What that means is that ministers can consecrate bread and wine (or grape juice) on one end of a livestream, and congregants in their homes mimic those actions with their own bread and wine.

“I say the following phrase: ‘Tear off a piece of bread as generous as you understand God’s grace to be, then take a little bit more because God’s grace is always more than you think you deserve,” said Rev. Bill Golderer of the Arch Street Presbyterian Church in Center City. “It’s super-awkward and unfamiliar. But we’ve had to learn how to adapt ourselves.”