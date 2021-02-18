Christians in Philadelphia are gathering today to celebrate Ash Wednesday, a mass that launches the season of Lent, when the faithful traditionally sacrifice something for the 40 days leading up to Easter.

Even though the past year of the coronavirus pandemic has caused many to sacrifice a lot already, observant Christians will still live a little leaner in observance of Lent.

“Lent is about preparation for Easter,” said Leon Burrows of Mount Airy, who came to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for the noon mass. “For Christians, thinking about Christ giving up his life, everything else is in perspective. One more thing for Lent.”

The mid-day mass at the Basilica is normally standing-room-only for Ash Wednesday, with many people taking in the mass during their lunch breaks from the downtown office towers. This time it was at less than half capacity, with worshippers spaced for pandemic social distancing. Everyone was wearing a mask.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez delivered a homily during the mass, reminding worshippers that giving something up for Lent is not intended to be for their health or personal improvement, but rather a ritualistic sacrifice to renew their faith.

“That from which we are fasting reminds us of what is important on our journey,” he said.