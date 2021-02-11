Welcome to Our Space, a new collaboration between writer Conrad Benner, PlanPhilly, and WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange. Our goal: to talk with Philadelphians about the spaces we share.

Something unexpected is happening across Philly. That is — our windows seem to be speaking to us a lot more than usual. In a year where we are virtually locked inside our homes due to a pandemic, and confronting a lot of political drama — hello historic protests! Historic election! Attempted coup! It seems we’ve found a new way to communicate with our neighbors. Those thin panes of glass that separate the public from private space have become a go-to medium for sending messages, signaling our identities, and sharing our hopes and values with the people walking by.

Before 2020, Philly’s windows displayed electric candles, plants, seasonal and holiday decorations, or religious paraphernalia, if they displayed anything at all. Growing up in Fishtown, my family was the seasonal/holiday window type. At election time, sure you’d see some candidate signs too, but that was really the bulk of it. But the pandemic has shifted the mood of Philly’s window habit.

Amy Letson, a resident of the Roxborough/Manayunk area, is a photographer who’s working on a project to document this moment.

“This is very much a unique time,” Amy explained when I asked her why she thinks it’s important to create a record of it. “I don’t think we’re ever going to see this again.”

It seems to have started with quarantine and rainbows. Soon after the initial coronavirus public safety measures were enacted last March and non-essential workers were asked to stay at home, a campaign called #OnePhillyArt invited Philadelphians to draw or paint rainbows to display in their windows. A fun activity to keep our minds and families busy, the rainbows also served as signs of hope and togetherness in a time of genuine fear and unease. And soon you found rainbowed homes in spots across the city.