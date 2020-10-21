The cutest thing about the 2020 election may be Philly’s get-out-the-vote windows

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Take a walk around Philadelphia and you might encounter windows filled with signs and slogans, loudly and proudly displaying the values of the household for all to see.

This phenomenon of utilizing windows as a kind of public art exhibit isn’t quite new — Philadelphians have always put up Eagles paraphernalia, holiday displays and signs of support for local elections — but the trend has certainly taken off during the pandemic.

First there were rainbows, a symbol of hope and resilience, on doors and windows, sometimes even sidewalks. Then there was the outpouring appreciation for essential workers, like sanitation and postal employees. Later, after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, signs went up declaring that Black Lives Matter and demanding justice.

Now, Philadelphians have shifted to promoting the importance of voting, and sometimes their preferred candidates, as we approach the general election — which will not only determine the next president, but also other important local offices.

Over in West Philadelphia, one resident has adorned their tiny yard and stairs with signs in support of sanitation workers, and, of course, reminding those walking by to vote.

A bit further west, Halloween spookiness and election-year ideologies collide in a porch graveyard covered in mesh spiderwebs bidding goodbye to “capitalist values” and “white comfort.” Behind the makeshift cardboard tombstones, a rainbow-colored poster declares that Black Lives Matter and oh yeah, vote.

Down in South Philly, one house offers a helpful countdown to election day.

In Fishtown, a reminder to vote — by mail.

Over in Mount Airy, a window display reminds us that the entire human race deserves respect and equality.

Many local businesses are getting into the election act too, using valuable storefront real estate to promote the polls.

The Kensington Co-op has big posters that say “Vote” in their windows.

Castellino’s Co., an Italian restaurant in Fishtown reminds people to please vote for democracy.

Meanwhile at High Point Cafe in Mount Airy, the reminder is to vote for racial justice.

Greene Cleaners urges people to vote for the planet.

The Big Blue Marble Bookstore’s display is both a reminder to vote for the future, and partly in memory of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

