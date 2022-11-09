Ready to toss your yard signs post-election? Montco will recycle them for you

As Pennsylvania counties continue to count ballots from the 2022 general election, some residents may already be eager to ditch their campaign yard signs.

Instead of sending campaign signs to the landfill, Montgomery County wants residents to consider recycling them. Last week, Montgomery County’s Recycling Office announced 16 sites where residents can drop off their signs.

The recycling drop-off sites will accept campaign signs beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, during their normal hours of operation, through Tuesday, Nov. 15.