Pennsylvania 2022 general election results
Polls are officially closed in Pennsylvania for the 2022 general election.
Voters cast their ballots for governor, U.S. Senate, and a long list of down-ballot races. WHYY will have all of the results live as they come in.
- Statewide Pa. races: Governor | U.S. Senate | U.S. House
- Pa. state Senate results by county: Philadelphia | Bucks | Chester | Delaware | Montgomery
- Pa. state House results by county: Philadelphia | Bucks | Chester | Delaware | Montgomery
- All Pa. state Senate and Pa. state House district results
Statewide Pa. races
Pa. governor
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
Pa. state Senate
Philadelphia County
Bucks County
Chester County
Delaware County
Montgomery County
Pa. state House
Philadelphia County
Bucks County
Chester County
Delaware County
Montgomery County
All state Senate and state House districts
Interested in election results from a specific state Senate or state House district? Select from the dropdown menu below.
Your go-to election coverage
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.