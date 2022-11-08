Your Vote 2022

Pennsylvania 2022 general election results

Election workers scan ballots at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Election workers scan ballots at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Nov. 4, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Polls are officially closed in Pennsylvania for the 2022 general election.

Voters cast their ballots for governor, U.S. Senate, and a long list of down-ballot races. WHYY will have all of the results live as they come in.

Statewide Pa. races

Pa. governor

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Pa. state Senate

Philadelphia County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Montgomery County

Pa. state House

Philadelphia County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Montgomery County

All state Senate and state House districts

Interested in election results from a specific state Senate or state House district? Select from the dropdown menu below.

