More than 500 people registered to get vaccinated at a West Philadelphia church on Saturday, the first of three planned mass vaccination sites created by area hospitals in partnership with neighborhood faith leaders.

Cynthia Raymond came with her husband to the Church of Christian Compassion, at 62nd and Cedar streets, from their home in the Overbrook neighborhood. She had been trying to get vaccinated for a month.

“This was my best opportunity. I put our names on five waiting lists,” said Raymond. “Then I called my pastor, and I’m here.”

Raymond attends Vine Memorial Baptist Church, where Rev. Ralph Blanks told her about the vaccination event. Her father died from COVID-19 in May, and a few members of Raymond’s family have tested positive.

She felt an urgency to get the shot. Both Raymond and her husband are Black.

“There are no options, I have to take it,” she said, seated next to her husband in the post-vaccination waiting area. “If I take it, he has to take it, so now our household will be safe.”

Black Americans are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, and twice as likely to become hospitalized with COVID than their white counterparts. Thus far, they are also statistically under-vaccinated for COVID-19, largely due to both difficulty in accessing the shots and an underlying mistrust of the larger health care industry. A long history of exploitation and mistreatment by the medical establishment has left generations of Black people wary of doctors, so hospitals are leaning on individuals who exert positive influence in Black neighborhoods — the clergy.

“Faith leaders are leaders not only in their churches but in their communities,” said Chris Cullom, president of Mercy Catholic Medical Center. “When you talk about people that are trusted in the community, the faith leaders are at the top of the list.”

Mercy Catholic, nearby at 54th and Cedar, has been treating people in this neighborhood for over a century. It partnered with the University of Pennsylvania Health System to put together its first off-site mass vaccination event, which was preceded by outreach and education programs to convince neighbors that it would be safe.