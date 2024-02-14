From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As part of the Ash Wednesday tradition, Christians receive ashes on their foreheads as a demonstration of their faith and to acknowledge their mortality.

One church in Old City took it to a new level.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church hosted “ashes-to-go” in Washington Square Park.

During the morning rush hour, Rev. Sarah Hedgis-Kligerman applied ashes to the foreheads of people stopping at the park across the street from Independence Hall.

“On Ash Wednesday, people usually come to church to receive ashes, a sign of our mortality, and to wear them on their foreheads throughout the day, but we found that some people can’t make it to those services because of work or family commitments,” Hedgis-Kligerman said. “So we decided to bring the ashes to people, so especially during the commuting hour, we’re here to give people ashes who can’t make it to services.”