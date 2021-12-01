Hundreds of Philadelphians rallied on Tuesday in response to the Nov. 17 attack against four Asian American high school students on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.

Chanting “stop bullies” and “stop Asian hate,” the energetic crowd marched from City Hall to the School District of Philadelphia headquarters, demanding justice and safety for all Asian Americans in Philadelphia.

The rally was organized in part by the family of Christina Lu, an Asian American Central High School student who was trying to stop a group of other Asian American students from being bullied when she was assaulted by four teenagers.

SEPTA police said the perpetrators can be heard calling the victims racial slurs in a video of the attack. Four teenage girls were charged with ethnic intimidation and aggravated assault.

“Our message is loud and clear,” said Lu. “We must all come together regardless of race, religion, or socio-economic classes, because we all want the same for our community: public safety in the City of Brotherly Love.”

Hundreds of people are marching from City Hall to the school district building demanding justice for the Asian American students who were attacked on the SEPTA train on Nov. 17th. pic.twitter.com/aVgz6Y2TqP — Emily Rizzo (@_emilyrizzo_) November 30, 2021

A raft of local leaders also spoke out against the history of violence against the Asian American community, and pointed to parents and students who fear using the public transportation system.