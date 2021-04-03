“Pregnancy is still a part of this overall life course of people and their health,” said Mehta. “And it could be an opportunity to optimize a lot of these potential chronic conditions that women and birthing people can use … to jump-start or to continue having better health long term.”

Majority of pregnancy-related deaths happened after delivery

Typically, those who are expecting interact with doctors and health care systems frequently both before and during pregnancy. But after the baby is delivered, Mehta said, it’s common to see that engagement with health systems diminish.

“You’re not going to see your doctor as much,” said Mehta. “And a lot of other priorities pop up, [so] you may not necessarily recognize early warning signs of something that could be going on with your body.”

That also means necessary health care gets delayed, ultimately contributing to worsened health outcomes.

Almost half of pregnancy-related deaths in Philadelphia were due to cardiomyopathies or other cardiovascular conditions; 23% were due to embolisms, or obstruction of an artery, typically by a blood clot; and 8% were due to hemorrhages from a broken blood vessel.

“Hemorrhages are not as common in Philadelphia as they are in other parts of the state and country,” Mehta noted. “And that is a direct result of all the safety practices that Philadelphia hospitals have put into play.”

Drug-related deaths on the rise in pregnant individuals

Accidental opioid-related deaths have risen in Philadelphia in recent years, making the city one of several epicenters of the nation’s opioid epidemic. As a result, drug overdoses have also increased among pregnant and postpartum individuals in the city.

Between 2009 and 2016, accidental drug overdoses accounted for 25% of pregnancy-associated deaths. According to Philadelphia’s MMRC report, that increased to 39% between 2017 and 2018. Mehta said preliminary data from 2019 and early 2020 suggests that the upward trend is persisting.

“This population is not immune to drug overdoses, similarly to the general population,” said Mehta. “It’s also important to consider this special population may need extra help, especially given what we know about hormonal changes that can cause postpartum depression. And what that can do to their mental health and their substance use.”

From 2013 to 2018, white women of childbearing age were over 2.5 times more likely to die from accidental drug overdoses in Philadelphia than non-Hispanic Black women of the same age bracket.

“We have a lot of drug-related deaths that are occurring in this long time period after pregnancy,” said Mehta. “And that is related to coexisting mental and behavioral health issues.”

Forty-five percent of the pregnancy-associated deaths across all racial groups had a history of mental health issues, and close to 60% had a history of substance use.

Philadelphia’s MMRC noted that there is a lack of mental and substance use programs in the city that are easily accessible, trauma-informed, and gender-specific. Nor do they meet the particular needs of those who are pregnant. Mehta and her colleagues recommend screening for substance use at the initial prenatal visit and delivery, and creating standardized protocols to facilitate referral for pain management and medication-assisted treatment.

Since the Philadelphia MMRC’s first maternal death report in 2015, several initiatives meant to address the issue have emerged, including the creation of a centralized referral system for

home visiting services, a prenatal lab-sharing agreement to facilitate health information exchange between all delivery hospitals, and a citywide educational program focused on screening and referral to treatment for substance use in pregnancy.

Metha said she and her colleagues at the city’s Health Department want to work collaboratively across hospital systems and city social services to begin addressing the issue of maternal mortality.

“We at the Health Department are releasing this data, and our goal is for people in the community to know what’s going on and be sort of emboldened to do something about it,” said Mehta. “We are actively engaged and really want to move this needle.”