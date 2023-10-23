Supernova festival survivor details near-death experience for Philly’s Jewish Priorities Conference

Festival security told attendees to evacuate. Sanandaji and many others attempted to leave in their cars. She went to use a bathroom by the festival exit before they departed.

“A few days ago, a video had surfaced of the terrorists just shooting at all the bathrooms trying to kill anyone who was hiding inside,” Sanandaji said. “That was probably one of the hardest videos for me to grasp and to watch because I really realized how close I was to being in those bathrooms when they were there. I was there moments before.”

People fleeing the festival were eventually advised to ditch their vehicles and proceed on foot as traffic jams escalated in the area.

“As we were running, we came across some young people hiding in a ditch and they had asked us to come in and hide with them,” Sanandaji said. “And we almost did until one of my friends said ‘No, this is a bad idea. If the terrorists come from above us, we’ve nowhere to run. We’re sitting ducks.’ So we continued to run instead of hiding in the ditch and we later found out that the kids who stayed back and hid were all shot and killed.”

Sanandaji and her friends ran into an Israeli policeman, who guided them to a safe area. After running for four hours, they sat under a tree with hundreds of others getting shade from the sun. They noticed a white pickup truck headed in their direction, believing it was a terrorist coming to kill them, and accepted their fate.

“Thankfully for us it wasn’t a terrorist,” Sanandaji said. “It was a man from the town of Patish who had left the safety of his town and drove towards all of this to save innocent lives. As soon as he dropped us off in his town, he turned around and went right back risking his life all over again to save more innocent lives. And if it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here today … Never got his name.”