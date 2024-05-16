National political themes will lead off the campaign for Pennsylvania’s next attorney general, an office that played a major role — and gained national notoriety — in fighting lawsuits designed to keep Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

The nominees — Democrat Eugene DePasquale, the former twice-elected state auditor general, and Republican Dave Sunday, the twice-elected district attorney of York County — will carry forward messages they honed in their primary campaigns into their November general election contest.

DePasquale says his top two priorities reflect the concerns he heard from Democratic primary voters: protecting elections and abortion rights.

DePasquale said Pennsylvanians see the state’s top law enforcement office differently following Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights.

Its law enforcement role is still important, DePasquale said. “But abortion rights and democracy and voting rights were over and over and over again expressed to me by voters.”

Sunday says the fentanyl crisis is “the number one issue facing Pennsylvanians,” and he packages it with a national GOP talking point during an election year when Trump is putting a target on Biden’s immigration policy: “every state is a border state.”

Sunday said his focus on fentanyl isn’t political, but reflects his experience both as a county prosecutor and on the campaign trail.

“When I started talking about the things that I’ve done as an elected D.A., I was shocked, actually, how many people waited to privately talk to me after every event to tell me that they had a child that died of an overdose, a brother that died of an overdose,” Sunday said in an interview.

The meat and potatoes of Pennsylvania’s attorney general is prosecuting fraudsters, drug traffickers, gun traffickers, public corruption and environmental crimes, while defending state agencies against lawsuits.

But, state attorneys general also are becoming increasingly political and reflecting the intense polarization of the nation’s two major parties, said Paul Nolette, a political science professor at Marquette University.

As part of that, they have become big players in forging national policy by increasingly challenging federal laws and regulations in court, usually in bands of Republican-led states or Democratic-led states, Nolette said.

In interviews, both DePasquale and Sunday nodded to the need for safe communities and said they would fight violent crime. They also talked of the need to treat the underlying causes of crime, such as addiction and mental illness.

When it comes to fighting fentanyl, they give similar answers: work with all levels of government and the treatment community.