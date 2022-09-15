Delaware primary voters sent two longtime prominent state legislators — Republican Sen. Colin Bonini and Democratic Rep. Larry Mitchell — into involuntary retirement Tuesday.

Bonini, who had represented the Dover area since 1995 and was the GOP’s nominee for governor in 2016, finished third in a three-way primary.

Defeating Bonini was Kent County Commissioner Eric Buckson, a retired teacher and coach whose late father David was a former attorney general, lieutenant governor, and governor. Buckson took 51% of the vote, Kim Petters got 27% and Bonini just 22%. Buckson has no Democratic opponent in the general election.

Bonini released a statement Tuesday night that said “it’s really been such a blessing’’ to represent his district for 28 years and congratulated Buckson “for his victory.”

Mitchell, the House Majority Whip and a lawmaker since 2006, lost by 24 out of 1,314 votes cast to first-time candidate DeShanna Neal.

Neal, who is nonbinary and an LGBTQ advocate, faces Republican Carlucci Coelho in the race to represent House District 13. The district includes Elsmere and a slice of southwest Wilmington, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1.

Mitchell did not respond to WHYY’s request for comment on his defeat.

Neal said Wednesday she entered the race after attending a district meeting and learning that Mitchell, a former New Castle County police sergeant, opposed a bill that would require permits to own a handgun.

“He seemed not to care about the people who are being impacted by gun violence,’’ Neal said.

When knocking on doors or calling voters during the campaign, Neal said residents told her “they didn’t even know who he was the majority of the time’’ even though Mitchell had represented the district for 16 years.

“And I would ask the question, ‘Okay, well, if someone has been representing you for 16 years but you don’t know who they are or what they do, have they actually been representing you?’ And people were like, ‘Oh.’”

Should she win in November, Dean said she will focus on identifying and solving longstanding problems such as gun violence and entrenched poverty and inequality.

“The only way we’re actually ever going to see Delaware become great is by addressing its flaws and shortcomings,’’ Dean said. ”We can’t always say everything’s perfect, everything’s great, because that’s not true about really anything. You unpack, you process, and you work to find better solutions.”

Coby Owens, vice chairman of the state Democratic Party, credited Neal for knocking off an entrenched incumbent such as Mitchell.

Neil’s message “resonated with residents and they want change,” Owens said. “And that’s the strength of our democracy at the end of the day. They are no one’s seats. They are the community’s seats.”